The New York Yankees (27-20) will look to Aaron Judge, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Yankees will give the nod to Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.26 ERA).

Reds vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (3-3, 5.45 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2 with a 6.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

Over five games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.26 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.

Weaver has not registered a quality start yet this season.

Weaver is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

Brito (3-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 5 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.45 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .271 in nine games this season.

None of Brito's eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In eight starts this season, Brito has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of four innings per appearance.

