Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (27-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.

The Yankees will give the nod to Jhony Brito (3-3, 5.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.26 ERA).

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have won in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 5-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (190 total), Cincinnati is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule