Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Nick Senzel (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .254 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has driven in a run in 14 games this year (42.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (54 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.