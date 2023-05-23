Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (1-0) for the Cardinals and Graham Ashcraft (2-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Reds have come away with 13 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 8-17 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (201 total runs).

The Reds have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule