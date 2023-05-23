Adam Wainwright and Graham Ashcraft are the projected starters when the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 36 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 27th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 201 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.04 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.488 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ashcraft (2-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Ashcraft has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Rockies L 11-6 Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Ben Lively Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Justin Steele 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.