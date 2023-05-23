The St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) will look to Paul DeJong, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals will look to Adam Wainwright (1-0) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-2).

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-2, 4.84 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

During nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.

Ashcraft is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year.

Ashcraft is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Wainwright (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .303 in three games this season.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

