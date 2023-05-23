On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .255 with seven doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • Stephenson has gotten a hit in 31 of 44 games this season (70.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (20.5%).
  • He has homered in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 16 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 21
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (54 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed a 5.74 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
