Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wil Myers -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .194.
- Myers has gotten a hit in 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (11.8%).
- In 34 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In seven games this season (20.6%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.150
|.323
|OBP
|.190
|.429
|SLG
|.175
|4
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (54 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
