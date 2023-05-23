Wil Myers -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .194.
  • Myers has gotten a hit in 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (11.8%).
  • In 34 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In seven games this season (20.6%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 10
.250 AVG .150
.323 OBP .190
.429 SLG .175
4 XBH 1
3 HR 0
9 RBI 1
20/6 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 15
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (54 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
