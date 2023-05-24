Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Curt Casali -- batting .048 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .140 with five walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in five of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
- Casali has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in three of 17 games so far this season.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.240
|OBP
|.333
|.208
|SLG
|.091
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- The Cardinals rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
