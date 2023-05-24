Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) and Cincinnati Reds (20-28) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-5) to the mound, while Ben Lively (1-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a mark of 6-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (206 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds Schedule