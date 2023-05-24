On Wednesday, May 24 at 6:40 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) visit the Cincinnati Reds (20-28) at Great American Ball Park. Steven Matz will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Ben Lively will take the hill for the Reds.

The Cardinals are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+135). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-5, 5.05 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-2, 2.45 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Reds' game versus the Cardinals but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 26 times and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

