Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .415.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

India has gotten a hit in 36 of 49 games this year (73.5%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (28.6%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.1%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

India has had an RBI in 14 games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 49 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 27 GP 22 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

