Nick Senzel -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .264.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 35 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.

He has gone deep in four games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Senzel has driven in a run in 16 games this season (45.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42.9% of his games this year (15 of 35), he has scored, and in five of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 14 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

