Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .380 this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 216 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.486 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In six starts this season, Weaver has not yet earned a quality start.

Weaver has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver Brayan Bello

