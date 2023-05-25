How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .380 this season.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 216 (4.4 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.486 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- In six starts this season, Weaver has not yet earned a quality start.
- Weaver has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Luis Severino
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Brayan Bello
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.