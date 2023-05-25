Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on May 25, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Jonathan India are two of the top players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Great American Ball Park on Thursday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
India Stats
- India has 53 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .290/.381/.415 on the season.
- India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles and three walks.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has recorded 36 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.364/.436 so far this year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 22
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (2-1) will make his 11th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 27
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|6
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has put up 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.401/.516 so far this year.
- Goldschmidt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 45 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .296/.386/.612 slash line on the year.
- Gorman enters this game looking to extend his 14-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
