Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Spencer Steer (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in total hits (48) this season while batting .273 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Steer is batting .391 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Steer has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), with two or more RBI five times (10.9%).
- In 21 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Mikolas (2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.