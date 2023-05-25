Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
On Thursday, Stuart Fairchild (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .232 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Fairchild has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Fairchild has an RBI in nine of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
