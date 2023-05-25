Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Tyler Stephenson (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .253 with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 17 games this season (37.0%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 of 46 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.