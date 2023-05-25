On Thursday, Wil Myers (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Read More About This Game

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is hitting .189 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Myers has had a hit in 18 of 35 games this year (51.4%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).

He has gone deep in two of 35 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Myers has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .250 AVG .150 .323 OBP .190 .429 SLG .175 4 XBH 1 3 HR 0 9 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 15 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings