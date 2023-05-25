On Thursday, Wil Myers (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is hitting .189 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Myers has had a hit in 18 of 35 games this year (51.4%), including multiple hits four times (11.4%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 35 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Myers has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 10
.250 AVG .150
.323 OBP .190
.429 SLG .175
4 XBH 1
3 HR 0
9 RBI 1
20/6 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 15
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
