Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (22-27) and Cincinnati Reds (21-29) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on May 26.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (6-1, 2.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (0-4, 4.68 ERA).

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those games.

This year, Cincinnati has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (217 total), Cincinnati is the 17th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule