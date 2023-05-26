Justin Steele is set to start for the Chicago Cubs on Friday against Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 27th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 217 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.476 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 10 starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.