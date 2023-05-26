The Chicago Cubs (22-27) and Cincinnati Reds (21-29) clash on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-1) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (0-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.20 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-4, 4.68 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.68 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.

Greene has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Greene will try to secure his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.0 innings per appearance.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (6-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.20 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 10 starts this season.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old's 2.20 ERA ranks sixth, 1.011 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 51st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

