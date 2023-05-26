Tyler Stephenson -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .247 with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

In 68.1% of his 47 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this season (36.2%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (36.2%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings