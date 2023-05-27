Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is hitting .263 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
  • In 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Fraley has had at least one RBI in 42.2% of his games this year (19 of 45), with two or more RBI eight times (17.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 11 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.250 AVG .250
.316 OBP .382
.365 SLG .364
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
10 RBI 10
15/5 K/BB 10/9
0 SB 3
Home Away
23 GP 22
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
