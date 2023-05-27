Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .304 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.403) and OPS (.774) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.
  • India has picked up a hit in 72.5% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • India has had an RBI in 15 games this season (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32 of 51 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 16
.348 AVG .273
.455 OBP .324
.623 SLG .303
13 XBH 2
3 HR 0
13 RBI 4
11/12 K/BB 13/5
4 SB 3
Home Away
28 GP 23
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
