Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .254.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.0% of them.

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (45.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (10.8%).

He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year (15 of 37), with two or more runs five times (13.5%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 15 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

