Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has six doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .254.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.0% of them.
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (45.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (10.8%).
- He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year (15 of 37), with two or more runs five times (13.5%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
