How to Watch the Reds vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 38 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 226 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.
- Williamson has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
