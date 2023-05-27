The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 38 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 226 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.

Williamson has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes

