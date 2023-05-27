Nico Hoerner and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds play at Wrigley Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

India Stats

India has 54 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .283/.371/.403 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has put up 53 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .285/.353/.478 slash line so far this year.

Steer enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .386 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (0-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

Taillon has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Taillon has made two starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 20 2.1 6 8 6 1 3 at Astros May. 15 4.2 7 4 4 1 1 vs. Cardinals May. 9 2.2 5 4 4 5 2 at Nationals May. 4 3.0 3 3 3 4 0 at Dodgers Apr. 15 5.0 2 0 0 7 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI (52 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .289/.338/.394 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 29 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.360/.411 so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

