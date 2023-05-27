The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.386 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-6 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 53 hits, batting .285 this season with 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 38th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Steer is batting .458 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

In 66.7% of his 48 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games.

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

