Kevin Newman and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (136 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .265 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Newman has recorded a hit in 22 of 33 games this season (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (21.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Newman has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 33 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.264 AVG .182
.286 OBP .229
.396 SLG .182
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 2/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 14
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 50 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will send Smyly (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.