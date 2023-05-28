The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .255 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Senzel has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this season (63.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has driven in a run in 18 games this year (47.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (39.5%), including five games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 16 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings