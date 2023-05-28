Sunday's game features the Chicago Cubs (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) squaring off at Wrigley Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-2 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-1) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Reds have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Reds have been victorious in 16, or 41%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 16 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (234 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule