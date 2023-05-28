Reds vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
The Reds have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-160).
Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-160
|+135
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Reds have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Read More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 52 games with a total this season.
- The Reds have posted a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-14
|9-15
|9-14
|14-15
|12-23
|11-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.