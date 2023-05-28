Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cubs Player Props
|Reds vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cubs Odds
|Reds vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cubs
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 53 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .280 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (32 of 49), with multiple hits 15 times (30.6%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2%.
- In 24 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Smyly (5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.