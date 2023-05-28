The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.1%).

In 38.8% of his games this season (19 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings