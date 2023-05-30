How to Watch the Fever vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Fever (1-2) face the Connecticut Sun (3-1) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FACEBOOK.
Fever vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Fever vs. Sun
- Indiana's 78 points per game last year were only 0.2 more points than the 77.8 Connecticut gave up.
- When they scored more than 77.8 points last season, the Fever went 5-14.
- Indiana's 40.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than Connecticut gave up to its opponents (43.9%).
- The Fever compiled a 4-6 straight up record in games they shot above 43.9% from the field.
- Indiana shot 33.8% from beyond the arc last season. That's only one percentage point higher than Connecticut allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.8%).
- The Fever went 3-17 when shooting above 32.8% as a team from three-point range.
- Connecticut and Indiana collected rebounds at approximately the same clip last season (37.1 and 33.3 boards per game, respectively).
