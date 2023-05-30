Jake Fraley -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .252 with seven doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

In 27 of 47 games this season (57.4%) Fraley has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has an RBI in 20 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (23.4%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 24 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings