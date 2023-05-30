Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Brayan Bello, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 41 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 20th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.457 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Ben Lively to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

Lively has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser

