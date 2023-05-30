When the Boston Red Sox (28-25) and Cincinnati Reds (24-29) match up in the series opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 30, Brayan Bello will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Reds will send Ben Lively to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+150). Boston is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (2-2, 2.65 ERA)

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 5-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Senzel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+190) Jonathan India 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+200)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +4000 - 5th

