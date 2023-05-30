The Cincinnati Reds (24-29) ride a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Boston Red Sox (28-25), at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello (3-2) versus the Reds and Ben Lively (2-2).

Reds vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (2-2, 2.65 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds are sending Lively (2-2) out to make his third start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

He has a 2.65 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .190 against him over his four games this season.

Lively enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Lively will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 frames per appearance).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will send Bello (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.08 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

