Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .252 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), with multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Fraley has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this year (21 of 48), with more than one RBI eight times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.382
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|10/9
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (24.0%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
- Paxton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
