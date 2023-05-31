Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kevin Newman and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (155 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .269 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Newman has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in two of 35 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has an RBI in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this season (34.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty went three innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.