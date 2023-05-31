The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .264 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (25 of 39), with more than one hit 11 times (28.2%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Senzel has had an RBI in 19 games this year (48.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (41.0%), including five multi-run games (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 17 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings