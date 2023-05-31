Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +145 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -175 +145 10 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

The Reds have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (four of those games had a runline. In four consecutive games, Cincinnati and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being eight runs.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (43.9%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 5-8 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 54 games with a total.

The Reds are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 11-15 10-14 15-15 13-23 12-6

