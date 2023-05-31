How to Watch the Reds vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox, on Wednesday at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Reds Player Props
|Red Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Reds Odds
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 42 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 20th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 251 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Reds rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.465 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (1-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing three hits.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In seven starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.