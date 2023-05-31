The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox, on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 42 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 20th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 251 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.465 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (1-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing three hits.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran

