Masataka Yoshida will lead the way for the Boston Red Sox (28-26) on Wednesday, May 31, when they square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (25-29) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-165). The game's total is listed at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (1-1, 5.14 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.45 ERA)

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 20 times and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Reds have been victorious in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Reds vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +3000 - 5th

