Bookmakers have set player props for Jonathan India and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, five home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .288/.372/.434 slash line on the year.

India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 26 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .288/.353/.485 so far this season.

Steer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .291/.368/.457 slash line on the season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

