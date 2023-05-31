Stuart Fairchild -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .250.
  • Fairchild has gotten a hit in 20 of 45 games this season (44.4%), with more than one hit on six occasions (13.3%).
  • He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this year (11 of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.9%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.167 AVG .250
.333 OBP .368
.333 SLG .406
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
12/5 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 24
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Paxton (1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
