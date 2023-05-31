Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .250.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in 20 of 45 games this season (44.4%), with more than one hit on six occasions (13.3%).
- He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this year (11 of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.9%), including three games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
- Paxton (1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
