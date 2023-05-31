Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this season (35 of 51), with multiple hits 12 times (23.5%).
- In 51 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (5.9%).
- He has scored in 21 of 51 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.75).
- The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
- Paxton (1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty threw three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
