Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on June 1, 2023
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros square off at Minute Maid Park on Thursday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 28 walks and 48 RBI (49 total hits).
- He's slashed .278/.392/.580 on the year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 52 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .245/.337/.387 on the year.
- Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.345/.538 so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 57 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 31 RBI.
- He's slashing .278/.369/.522 so far this season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.